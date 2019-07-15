Martini’s homer sparks rally for Aviators in win

Nick Martini’s three-run homer in the sixth inning helped the Aviators pull away Sunday night in an 11-4 Pacific Coast League victory over the Salt Lake Bees before 8,472 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Aviators Nick Martini (38) dives back to first base during a game versus the Tacoma Rainiers at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 12, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dustin Fowler, who had four hits, scored three runs and drove in three, delivered an RBI single for a 6-4 advantage in the sixth-inning rally before Martini’s homer.

Fowler also had a solo homer, his 16th, in the first inning for the Aviators (54-40). Mark Payton, who hit three homers on Saturday, added two more — two-run blasts in the second and seventh innings. He has 15 homers.

For Salt Lake (40-53) , Taylor Ward had a two-run homer, his 21st, and Kaleb Cowart and Jared Walsh each added bases-empty blasts.

The Aviators got excellent work from their bullpen. Lefty Kyle Lobstein (2-2) pitched 2⅔ scoreless innings. Ryan Dull and Trey McNutt each tossed one scoreless inning.

