Aviators/Baseball

Martini’s homer sparks rally for Aviators in win

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2019 - 12:30 am
 

Nick Martini’s three-run homer in the sixth inning helped the Aviators pull away Sunday night in an 11-4 Pacific Coast League victory over the Salt Lake Bees before 8,472 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Dustin Fowler, who had four hits, scored three runs and drove in three, delivered an RBI single for a 6-4 advantage in the sixth-inning rally before Martini’s homer.

Fowler also had a solo homer, his 16th, in the first inning for the Aviators (54-40). Mark Payton, who hit three homers on Saturday, added two more — two-run blasts in the second and seventh innings. He has 15 homers.

For Salt Lake (40-53) , Taylor Ward had a two-run homer, his 21st, and Kaleb Cowart and Jared Walsh each added bases-empty blasts.

The Aviators got excellent work from their bullpen. Lefty Kyle Lobstein (2-2) pitched 2⅔ scoreless innings. Ryan Dull and Trey McNutt each tossed one scoreless inning.

