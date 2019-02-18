MiLB announces Aviators to play 7 home games as Reyes de Plata

Jesus Gonzalez, center, checks out shirts featuring the special Las Vegas 51s "Reyes de Plata" (Silver Kings) name, part of a new Minor League Baseball initiative, at the team store at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. ( Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Aviators this season will continue the tradition of playing games as Reyes de Plata, Minor League Baseball announced Monday.

The Aviators will be one of 72 minor league teams that will play under a different Hispanic nickname. As the then 51s, the Reyes de Plata — or Silver Kings — were one of the first dozen franchises to use the Hispanic persona two seasons ago.

This season the Aviators will play 13 games as the Silver Kings with seven at home (May 7, May 21, June 4, July 2, July 23, July 30 and Aug. 20).

The promotion is part of Minor League Baseball’s “Copa de la Diversion” that will include almost 400 games.

