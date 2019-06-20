101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Aviators/Baseball

Nationals to extend protective netting during All-Star break

June 20, 2019 - 12:35 pm
 

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals will extend their protective netting during the All-Star break after recent injuries in baseball increased the focus on fan safety.

Nationals managing principal owner Mark Lerner announced the changes in a letter to fans on Thursday. Lerner says the club will replace the current protection with more transparent netting and extend it to just short of the foul poles in the left and right field corners.

Lerner referenced a 4-year-old girl was struck by a line drive at an Astros-Cubs game last month.

The Chicago White Sox said Wednesday they will extend the protective netting at Guaranteed Rate Field to the foul poles at some point this season.

At the urging of Major League Baseball, all 30 teams expanded their protective netting to at least the far ends of the dugouts at the start of the 2018 season. Several fans were injured by foul balls in 2017.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this June 13, 2019 file photo Rolfy Ferreyra Cruz, center, is taken to court by police in Sa ...
David Ortiz shooting suspect charged with drug possession in N.J.
By David Porter The Associated Press

Rolfi Ferreira-Cruz was indicted on cocaine and heroin possession charges and also a charge of conspiracy to distribute drugs, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Newark announced.

In this Monday, June 10, 2019, file photo, Emergency personal keep a towel on the face of a per ...
White Sox plan to extend protective netting to foul poles at ballpark
By Jay Cohen The Associated Press

The Chicago White Sox plan to extend the protective netting to the foul poles at Guaranteed Rate Field, becoming the first major league team to take that step since a couple of high-profile injuries this spring increased the focus on fan safety at ballparks.