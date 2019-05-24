66°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Aviators/Baseball

Neuse lifts Aviators to 10-inning win over Isotopes

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2019 - 10:29 pm
 

Sheldon Neuse hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Las Vegas Aviators defeated the Albuquerque Isotopes 1-0 on Thursday in front of 10,452 people at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Seth Brown scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second.

Both teams’ starters were stellar as Aviators’ Paul Blackburn and the Isotopes’ Chi Chi Gonzalez each pitched six innings of no-hit ball.

Garrett Hampson led off Albuquerque’s seventh inning with a single to break up Blackburn’s no-hit bid.

Corban Joseph stroked a two-out double in the bottom of the seventh for the Aviators’ first hit of the game.

Blackburn struck out seven and walked two while allowing just the one hit over seven scoreless innings. J.B. Wendelken (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jesus Tinoco (3-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

The Isotopes were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the Aviators’ staff recorded its second shutout of the year.

