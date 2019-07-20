Neuse’s homer leads Aviators past Salt Lake

Sheldon Neuse hit a three-run homer and Jorge Mateo added a two-run single as the Las Vegas Aviators beat the Salt Lake Bees 5-2 on Friday in a Pacific Coast League game at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City.

Las Vegas Aviators third baseman Sheldon Neuse (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo) @csstevensphoto

Sheldon Neuse hit a three-run homer and Jorge Mateo added a two-run single as the Las Vegas Aviators beat the Salt Lake Bees 5-2 on Friday in a Pacific Coast League game at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City.

Neuse’s one-out drive to right-center field, his 18th home run of the season, came in the first inning and gave the Aviators (57-42) all the runs they would need.

After the Bees (42-57) scratched for single runs in the first and second, Mateo pushed the lead back up to three with his two-out single to center in the seventh.

Starter James Naile (2-0) picked up the win with five innings of work. The right-hander gave up five hits, four walks and two earned runs while striking out four. Five relievers combined in a scoreless effort over the final four innings, with Kyle Finnegan fanning two in the ninth for his second save.

Bees starter Jose Suarez (2-1) suffered the loss.

In addition to his homer, Neuse had a pair of singles as the Aviators won for the fifth time in their past seven games.

Taylor Ward and Ty Kelly had two hits each for Salt Lake.