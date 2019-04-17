Neuse’s single leads Las Vegas to 8-4 win over Sacramento

Sheldon Neuse (Las Vegas Aviators)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sheldon Neuse hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Las Vegas Aviators to an 8-4 win over the Sacramento River Cats on Tuesday.

The single by Neuse came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Aviators (11-2) a 5-4 lead. Later in the inning, Mark Payton hit an RBI double and then scored on a passed ball.

Miguel Romero (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Sam Coonrod (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Breyvic Valera singled three times for the River Cats (6-6).

Las Vegas improved to 4-0 against Sacramento this season.