|Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Desert Oasis
|25-6
|1
|2. Basic
|24-3-1
|2
|3. Faith Lutheran
|18-7
|6
|4. Palo Verde
|21-8
|3
|5. Centennial
|22-8
|4
|6. Bishop Gorman
|18-7
|5
|7. Liberty
|19-8-1
|10
|8. Las Vegas
|21-6
|—
|9. Arbor View
|19-9
|—
|10. Shadow Ridge
|17-10
|9
|— —
|Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Pahrump Valley
|22-8
|1
|2. Moapa Valley
|15-9
|2
|3. Boulder City
|21-8
|3
|4. Chaparral
|11-10
|5
|5. Mojave
|14-8
|4
Nevada Preps Baseball Rankings — May 1
Here are the latest Class 4A and Class 3A baseball rankings.
May 1, 2019 - 1:49 pm