MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Aviators/Baseball

Nevada Preps Baseball Rankings — May 1

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2019 - 1:49 pm
 
Class 4A
School Record Previous
1. Desert Oasis 25-6 1
2. Basic 24-3-1 2
3. Faith Lutheran 18-7 6
4. Palo Verde 21-8 3
5. Centennial 22-8 4
6. Bishop Gorman 18-7 5
7. Liberty 19-8-1 10
8. Las Vegas 21-6
9. Arbor View 19-9
10. Shadow Ridge 17-10 9
— —
Class 3A
School Record Previous
1. Pahrump Valley 22-8 1
2. Moapa Valley 15-9 2
3. Boulder City 21-8 3
4. Chaparral 11-10 5
5. Mojave 14-8 4
TOP NEWS
ad-infeed_1x2_1
Home Front Page Footer Listing