Orioles’ Chris Davis extends record hitless streak to 53

Baltimore Orioles' Chris Davis reacts after he struck out swinging during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Monday, April 8, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

BALTIMORE — Oakland’s Khris Davis hit a pair of home runs for the second straight game, and the Baltimore Orioles’ Chris Davis extended his record hitless streak to 53 at-bats in the Athletics’ 8-5 victory Thursday.

Josh Phegley, Kendrys Morales and Marcus Semien also homered for the A’s, who won three straight after losing the series opener. Khris Davis leads the majors with nine homers this season.

Chris Davis was 0 for 3 with a walk. In the fourth season of a $161 million, seven-year contract, he is 0 for 32 this season and hasn’t gotten a hit since Sept. 14, setting the mark for most consecutive hitless at-bats by a non-pitcher.

Aaron Brooks (2-1) started against Baltimore for the first time in his career and allowed three runs, three hits and three walks in six innings. Blake Treinen pitched a perfect ninth with a pair of strikeouts for his fourth save.

Dylan Bundy (0-1) gave up six runs and seven hits in five-plus innings with eight strikeouts. and he tied a career-high by allowing four homers. The Orioles have given up at least one home run in all 13 games this year.

Khris Davis gave Oakland a 2-1 lead with a two-run in the fourth, and Phegley’s two-run homer in the sixth boosted the margin to 4-1. Davis and Morales hit back-to-back home runs in the sixth that ended Bundy’s afternoon.

Dwight Smith hit his first home run for the Orioles in the first inning, and Pedro Severino was hit on the helmet by a curveball from J.B. Wendelken with the bases loaded in the seventh. Semien hit a solo homer off Mychal Givens in the ninth.