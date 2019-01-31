Padres meeting with free agent Bryce Harper in Las Vegas

Bryce Harper, one of the most coveted free agents of the Major League Baseball offseason, will meet Thursday night with officials from the San Diego Padres.

Washington Nationals Bryce Harper, looks at the baseball field from their dug out before the start of the Nationals last home game of the season against the Miami Marlins in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

In this Sept. 7, 2018, file photo, Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper takes off his batting helmet after he flied out during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

Washington Nationals Bryce Harper celebrates his winning hit during the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Bryce Harper, one of the most coveted free agents of the Major League Baseball offseason, will meet Thursday night with officials from the San Diego Padres.

The San Diego Union-Tribune cited a source that said the meeting with Harper would take place in Las Vegas, his hometown. Harper played high school baseball at Las Vegas High School and then at College of Southern Nevada.

The Athletic first reported the news on Harper, 26, while MLB.com wrote the Padres are one of four teams pursuing the right fielder.

#Padres officials meeting today or tomorrow with Bryce Harper in Las Vegas, sources tell The Athletic. Meeting expected to include ownership representatives. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 31, 2019

However, the Union-Tribune reported the Padres are more interested in free agent Manny Machado, who plays third base, the team’s biggest need, and are only talking Harper for due diligence.

Signing either player would be a major step for the small-market Padres, who have seemed to be in a rebuilding mode since losing the World Series to the Yankees in 1998. They have had 10 losing seasons since last making the playoffs (2006).

Harper, the 2012 NL Rookie of the Year and 2015 MVP, led Washington with 34 homers, 100 RBIs and 130 walks last season. He also tied for the team lead with 103 runs and made the All-Star team for the sixth time in his seven seasons.

Associated Press contributed to this report. Bill Bradley can be reached at bbradley@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-7909.