Payton’s power gives charge to Aviators in win

Mark Payton homered three times and drove in five runs as the Las Vegas Aviators beat the Salt Lake Bees 13-9 in a Pacific Coast League game before 9,340 fans Saturday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Mark Payton homered three times and drove in five runs as the Las Vegas Aviators beat the Salt Lake Bees 13-9 in a Pacific Coast League game before 9,340 fans Saturday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Payton bopped two-run homers in the second and fifth innings and added a solo shot in the eighth to give him 13 on the season.

Sheldon Neuse added a bases-empty blast in the third, his 17th, and Corban Joseph hit a three-run shot in the eighth, his 10th, for the Aviators (53-40). Joseph finished with four RBIs.

Kyle Finnegan, in relief of starter Tyler Alexander, pitched 1⅔ innings for his first win of the season. Finnegan yielded one hit and struck out three.

Ben Bracewell recorded his second save with 1⅓ innings of work.

Starter Jaime Barria (3-2) took the loss for the Bees (40-52).

Taylor Ward had three hits for Salt Lake, including his 20th home run, a solo shot in the third.

Jared Walsh also had three hits for the Bees, while Kaleb Cowart had a bases-empty homer in the fourth, his fifth of the season.

The Aviators outhit the Bees 16-15.

More Aviators: Follow at reviewjournal.com/aviators and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.