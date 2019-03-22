Pickoffs help key Desert Oasis win over Bishop Gorman

Desert Oasis pitcher Josh Sharman (11) hugs teammate Parker Schmidt (4) after getting the last out of the game to win 4-0 against Bishop Gorman in the baseball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 21, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman's Carson Wells (9) dives for a catch in the outfield against Desert Oasis in the baseball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 21, 2019. Desert Oasis won 4-0. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman's Cameron Hougham (1) reacts after getting picked off at second base for an out against Desert Oasis in the baseball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 21, 2019. Desert Oasis won 4-0. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman's Cameron Hougham (1) reacts after getting picked off at second base with a tag from Desert Oasis' Colby Smith (10) in the baseball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 21, 2019. Desert Oasis won 4-0. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman's Cameron Hougham (1) is picked off at second base by Desert Oasis' Colby Smith (10) in the baseball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 21, 2019. Desert Oasis won 4-0. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Desert Oasis' Aaron Roberts (25) reacts after a two run hit, with Bishop Gorman's Cameron Hougham (1) returning the ball to the pitcher, in the baseball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 21, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Desert Oasis' Aaron Roberts (25) reacts after a two run hit against Bishop Gorman in the baseball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 21, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Desert Oasis' Colton Zobrist (7) slides back to second base safely against Bishop Gorman's Cameron Hougham (1), in the baseball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 21, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Desert Oasis pitcher Josh Sharman (11), center, hugs a teammate after a scoreless inning against Bishop Gorman in the baseball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 21, 2019. Desert Oasis won 4-0. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Desert Oasis' Colby Smith (10) misses an over thrown ball to second base at second base against Bishop Gorman in the baseball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 21, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Desert Oasis' Colby Smith (10) throws a ground-ball to first base for an out against Bishop Gorman in the baseball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 21, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman's pitcher Noah Glaser (3) pitches against Desert Oasis in the baseball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 21, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman's pitcher Noah Glaser (3) tosses the ball using his glove to first base for an out against Desert Oasis' Josh Sharman (11) in the baseball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 21, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Desert Oasis' Jacob Walsh (21) slides back to first base safely against Bishop Gorman's John Gaughan (5) in the baseball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 21, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Desert Oasis Parker Schmidt (4) runs home for a run as Bishop Gorman's Gavin Mez (18) looks on in the baseball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 21, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman's Noah Gulley (20) makes a catch in the outfield against Desert Oasis in the baseball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 21, 2019. Desert Oasis won 4-0. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Desert Oasis pitcher Josh Sharman pitched a fantastic game on Thursday.

But the two biggest outs he recorded came without throwing a pitch.

The senior left-hander picked off two runners to get out of a jam in the fifth inning on the way to throwing a four-hit shutout in a 4-0 victory over host Bishop Gorman.

“Those picks are the difference of me only going six (innings) and going the distance,” Sharman said. “Those were two huge outs in a difficult situation.”

Sharman walked the first two batters in the fifth before Gorman’s No. 9 hitter, Tyler Avery, tried to lay down a sacrifice bunt.

Sharman bounced off the mound to field the bunt and gunned down the lead runner at third base for the first out.

He then picked Avery off first base before spinning to pick off Cameron Hougham off second to end the inning.

“It’s something that we work on and he executed very well today,” Desert Oasis coach Paul Buboltz said of the pickoffs. “He had all his pitches working, and he’s been doing it for a long time and we trust him with the ball in this game.”

The top-ranked Diamondbacks (9-1, 4-0 Desert League) scratched across a run in the top of the first when Parker Schmidt bunted for a leadoff single and scored on a throwing error.

They gave Sharman some breathing room with three runs in the third capped by a two-run double by red-hot senior Aaron Roberts.

Roberts entered the game 16-for-20 on the season, but struck out in his first two at-bats, before coming through with the clutch hit.

“We get a walk and we get a big hit out of Aaron in that inning,” Buboltz said. “He’s been doing that all year for us so far. It was no different today.”

Sharman struck out six in shutting out No. 3 Gorman (4-2, 0-1).

“He’s been our guy for the last few years, and he proved it again today that he’s one of the best pitchers in town if not the best pitcher in town,” Buboltz said.

Schmidt, another key senior, went 2-for-4 and scored twice.

“We’re going to lean on our older guys, our seniors,” Buboltz said. “And when they do it, we’re going to win a lot.”

More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

Contact prep sports editor Damon Seiters at dseiters@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4597. Follow @DamonSeiters on Twitter.