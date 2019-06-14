Pirates trade former Sierra Vista P Kingham to Blue Jays

Kingham, who was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Saturday, was 1-1 with a 9.87 ERA in 14 appearances this season.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded right-handed pitcher and former Sierra Vista standout Nick Kingham to the Toronto Blue Jays for cash considerations.

Kingham, who was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Saturday, was 1-1 with a 9.87 ERA in 14 appearances this season, including four starts.

Drafted by Pittsburgh in the fourth round of the MLB draft in 2010, Kingham battled injuries before making an impressive major-league debut on April 29, 2018, taking a perfect game into the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals and striking out nine in a 5-0 victory.

Kingham went 5-7 with a 5.21 ERA in 18 appearances (15 starts) in 2018 for the Pirates. He is expected to join the Blue Jays in Houston on Friday, according to MLB.com.

