Aviators/Baseball

Pirates trade former Sierra Vista P Kingham to Blue Jays

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2019 - 7:03 pm
 

The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded right-handed pitcher and former Sierra Vista standout Nick Kingham to the Toronto Blue Jays for cash considerations.

Kingham, who was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Saturday, was 1-1 with a 9.87 ERA in 14 appearances this season, including four starts.

Drafted by Pittsburgh in the fourth round of the MLB draft in 2010, Kingham battled injuries before making an impressive major-league debut on April 29, 2018, taking a perfect game into the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals and striking out nine in a 5-0 victory.

Kingham went 5-7 with a 5.21 ERA in 18 appearances (15 starts) in 2018 for the Pirates. He is expected to join the Blue Jays in Houston on Friday, according to MLB.com.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

