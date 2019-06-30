98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Aviators/Baseball

Present, future in thoughts of Aviators’ Eric Campbell

By Terrel Emerson Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 30, 2019 - 1:58 pm
 
Updated June 30, 2019 - 3:52 pm

Most professional athletes don’t think about their post-playing days. They live in the here and now and what needs to be done to remain successful.

However, Aviators first baseman Eric Campbell is one athlete who is contemplating his future.

At age 32, Campbell is considered a baseball “lifer.” He’s played at nearly every level of pro ball, including 196 games in the major leagues with the New York Mets.

“Nobody wants to think about the end of their career,” Campbell conceded recently. “Even now, I still would like to think I have three more years left in me. I always wanted to play until I’m 35, but I know a lot of that is out of my control.”

Campbell is expected to be in the lineup Monday and Tuesday as the Aviators conclude a five-game Pacific Coast League series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Las Vegas Ballpark.

As he mulls his future, Campbell is not sure if he’ll try his hand as a manager or coach — or whether he’d even want to.

Still, having 12 years in professional baseball — including a stint in Japan — he has found one area of the game he’d consider: minor league instructor.

“I really like working with guys, so I think I’ve developed and learned a lot of knowledge from a lot of good baseball minds,” he said. “Even already I’m trying to help some guys out. It’s just something I’d like to do because I had some players when I was young that really helped me out. So if I can do it for (Seth Brown) or (Sheldon) Neuse or anybody, I’m happy to do it.”

His current manager, Fran Riordan, likes the idea. But he also sees Campbell’s potential as a manager.

“I think he sees the game at a really high level, and he’s one of the guys I like to talk to before and after games about what he sees and how he assesses the game from a player’s standpoint at this point in his career,” Riordan said. “So, I think he’d be a fabulous manager one day, but I (also) think he’s got a lot of baseball left in him.”

Seeing how Campbell performs in the field and at the plate backs up Riordan’s lofty expectations.

“Just the way he plays the game,” he said. “He plays the game with obviously a lot of intensity, passion and he sees situations before they happen and he uses that to his advantage whether it’s to make plays on defense or sit on a pitch in a big spot.”

This is the second time in his career that Campbell has played in Las Vegas. He spent parts of four seasons (2013-16) with the then-51s as a member of the Mets organization.

Having played both at Cashman Field and first-year Las Vegas Ballpark, Campbell has noticed one prominent difference.

“The biggest thing for me playing in front of the fans here is there’s so many more people that come out to support us,” he said, “and it just makes it easier playing every night when there’s energy around.”

In all four seasons at Cashman, Campbell batted at least .300, with a high of .363 in 33 games in 2015. Additionally, he had 23 total home runs to go along with 155 RBI in his 51s’ stint.

In his first year at Las Vegas Ballpark, he is batting .260 — .030 below his minor league average — but his nine homers are the most since 2012, with the second half of the season still to come.

Those numbers could affect his future considerations. And he is one of six players on the Aviators roster age 30 or older.

“Sometimes I think I could be a baseball lifer, but a lot of it is out of your control,” he said. “Some of it has to do with whether people like you and respect you.”

Terrel Emerson covers the Aviators for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at temerson@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez hits a two-RBI single against the Boston Red Sox during the seve ...
Comeback lifts Yankees to London sweep of Red Sox
By Ronald Blum The Associated Press

Didi Gregorius went deep against Ryan Brasier in the eighth, extending New York’s record streak of games with home runs to 31.

 
Reno dominates Las Vegas Aviators, 20-9
RJ

Domingo Leyba went 5-for-6, including a pair of home runs, and finished with six RBIs as the Reno Aces humbled the Aviators 20-9 in a Pacific Coast League game before 10,322 fans at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees players line up as flags are unfurled before a baseball gam ...
Yankees beat Red Sox 17-13 as MLB debuts in London
By Ronald Blum The Associated Press

The Yankees outlasted their rivals 17-13 in a game that stretched for 4 hours, 42 minutes — 3 minutes shy of the record for a nine-inning game.

Las Vegas Aviators pitcher Ryan Dull (11) suffered the loss on Friday, June 28, 2019. (Las Vega ...
Grizzlies snap Aviators’ win streak at 4
The Associated Press

Taylor Gushue hit a two-run triple in the sixth inning, leading the Fresno Grizzlies to a 7-6 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Friday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Grizzlies and a four-game winning streak for the Aviators.

Las Vegas Aviators third baseman Sheldon Neuse (Las Vegas Aviators)
Aviators get 23 hits, rout host Fresno
RJ

The Aviators pounded out 23 hits, including home runs by Sheldon Neuse, Dustin Fowler and Jonah Heim in a 16-3 rout of the Fresno Grizzlies before 5,042 at Chukchansi Park.

Jorge Mateo (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal final) @Left_Eye_Images
Aviators erupt for 7 runs in 8th inning, rally to beat Fresno
RJ

Jorge Mateo’s three-run homer highlighted a seven-run eighth inning as the Aviators rallied for a 10-5 Pacific Coast League victory over the Fresno Grizzlies on Wednesday night before 3,864 at Chukchansi Park.