70°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Aviators/Baseball

Rally falls short, Aviators lose 5-4 in 10 innings

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 24, 2019 - 10:56 pm
 

Sam Hilliard hit a two-run double in the top of the 10th inning to help the Albuquerque Isotopes earn a 5-4 win over the Aviators on Friday in front of 10,132 people at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Isotopes and a three-game winning streak for the Aviators.

The double came after Yonathan Daza scored on an error to give the Isotopes the lead earlier in the inning. Albuquerque later added another run when Drew Butera hit an RBI single to score Hilliard.

Las Vegas attempted a comeback in the bottom of the inning, scoring on an RBI single by Franklin Barreto and a two-run single by Dustin Fowler. However, the rally ended when Jesus Tinoco got Seth Brown to ground out to end the game.

Drew Weeks doubled and singled in the win. Butera doubled and singled twice.

DJ Johnson (2-0) got the win in relief, and Ryan Dull (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Aviators players celebrate a grand slam late in the game versus the Tacoma Rainiers at the Las ...
Las Vegas Aviators proving to be advantageous group
By Terrel Emerson / RJ

The Las Vegas Aviators got the team’s inaugural season off to a blistering start. Come-from-behind victories have proven to be the biggest storyline of the season.

 
Aviators hold on for 7-5 victory over Isotopes
RJ

The Las Vegas Aviators jumped out to a 6-2 lead and held on Wednesday night for a 7-5 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes in front of 8,223 people at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Las Vegas Ballpark® in Downtown Summerlin, home of the Las Vegas Aviators® Triple ...
Las Vegas might host NCAA baseball regional
By / RJ

Talks have taken place for UC Santa Barbara to host a regional at Las Vegas Ballpark. It would be the first NCAA championship event in Las Vegas since a postseason ban was lifted.