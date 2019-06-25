98°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Aviators/Baseball

Rangers activate former Gorman standout Joey Gallo from IL

The Associated Press
June 25, 2019 - 2:58 pm
 

DETROIT — The Texas Rangers have activated outfielder Joey Gallo from the injured list, and he’s in the lineup for their game at Detroit.

The former Bishop Gorman star has missed over three weeks with a left oblique strain, but he still leads the Rangers with 17 home runs. Texas created an open roster spot when it optioned left-hander Kyle Bird to Triple-A Nashville after Sunday’s game.

Gallo is set to start in center field and bat fifth in the series opener against the Tigers on Tuesday night.

Rangers manager Chris Woodward said Hunter Pence (right groin strain) is unlikely to be activated when he’s eligible Thursday. Woodward said the veteran outfielder is more likely to return after the team’s series at Tampa Bay this coming weekend.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tampa Bay Rays Principal Owner Stuart Sternberg reacts while answering questions at a press con ...
Rays owner says sharing season with Montreal is best option
By Mark Didtler The Associated Press

Commissioner Rob Manfred said last week the Rays have “broad permission to explore what’s available.” Tampa Bay is averaging 14,546 fans a game, lowest in the American League.

Baltimore Orioles' Joey Rickard follows through on a two-run home run against the Chicago White ...
Las Vegas native Rickard savors hometown stop with River Cats
By Terrel Emerson / RJ

After a whirlwind of events, outfielder Joey Rickard was released by the Baltimore Orioles organization and claimed off waivers by the San Francisco Giants nearly a week later.

Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto
Nevada falls to Florida in national tournament
RJ

Mississippi commit Josh Mallitz struck out 11 in five innings Tuesday to lead Team Florida to a 4-1 win over Nevada in the National High School Baseball Championship.

Adan Darun, 11 months old, relaxes among welcome mats near the main concourse during Pride Nigh ...
Aviators top River Cats on Pride Night at Las Vegas Ballpark
RJ

Dustin Fowler and Corban Joseph each drove in three runs and the Aviators pounded out 20 hits in a 15-6 Pacific Coast League victory over the Sacramento River Cats on Monday night before 8,914 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

 
Sacramento continues winning ways over Las Vegas Aviators
RJ

Chris Shaw’s two-run single in the eighth-inning snapped a 2-2 tie Sunday as the Sacramento River Cats topped the Aviators 4-3 in a Pacific Coast League game before 7,863 at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso watches after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs durin ...
Former 51s slugger Alonso sets Mets rookie HR record
The Associated Press

Alonso, 24, hit an 0-2 pitch to lead off the fourth inning for his 27th round-tripper of the season, besting Darryl Strawberry’s mark set in 1983.