89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Aviators/Baseball

Rangers’ Joey Gallo placed on 10-day IL with oblique strain

The Associated Press
June 2, 2019 - 9:58 am
 

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo has been placed on the 10-day injured list a day after leaving a game with a left oblique strain.

The former Bishop Gorman standout began Sunday tied with three other players for second place in the American League with 17 home runs and was in first place in slugging percentage (.653).

Gallo left the Rangers’ game against the Kansas City Royals in the fifth inning Saturday, an inning after hitting his second homer in two days. He was pulled after visiting with manager Chris Woodward and trainer Matt Lucero while batting with a 3-2 count. He initially felt the injury in the outfield and then again on a checked swing during that plate appearance.

Gallo had an MRI and passed some strength tests after the game. He is scheduled to be evaluated further Sunday.

Center fielder Delino DeShields was recalled from Triple-A Nashville.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Aviators pitcher Norge Ruiz (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aviators lose to River Cats in Sacramento
RJ

Abiatal Avelino and Austin Slater each hit two-run homers in the fifth inning Saturday night as the Sacramento River Cats rallied for a 7-5 Pacific Coast League victory over the Aviators at Raley Field.

 
Aviators stay perfect against River Cats this season with 8-4 win
The Associated Press

Seth Brown homered and had three hits, driving in three, and Parker Dunshee allowed just three hits over five innings as the Las Vegas Aviators defeated the Sacramento River Cats 8-4 on Thursday.

Las Vegas Aviators pitcher Tanner Anderson (Las Vegas Aviators)
Anderson, Aviators top River Cats in Sacramento
RJ

Tanner Anderson pitched six strong innings Wednesday night as the Aviators remained unbeaten against the Sacramento River Cats, winning 7-1 in a Pacific Coast League game before 5,512 at Raley Field.

A young child is carried from the stands after being injured by a foul ball off the bat of Chic ...
Line drive strikes girl during Cubs-Astros baseball game
By Kristie Rieken The Associated Press

A young fan was taken to the hospital after getting struck by a foul ball during Wednesday night’s game between the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros.