Report: Bryce Harper meets with San Francisco Giants

Las Vegas’ Bryce Harper, one of the most sought-after free agents in baseball, met with San Francisco Giants officials this week, according to NBC Sports Bay Area.

Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper (34), runs to the field from the dug out at the start of the Nationals last home game of the season during a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

In this Sept. 7, 2018, file photo, Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper takes off his batting helmet after he flied out during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

The news outlet said the Washington Nationals outfielder is believed to have met with team president Larry Baer, new general manager Farhan Zaidi and manager Bruce Bochy. NJ.Com also reported on the meeting.

Per source, Giants met with Bryce Harper this week. It's believed meeting included Larry Baer, Farhan Zaidi and Bruce Bochy. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) February 6, 2019

I’m hearing from a source that San Francisco #Giants are making a late play to sign Bryce Harper. https://t.co/mP2z6ZSzoc — Randy Miller (@RandyJMiller) February 6, 2019

With less than two weeks remaining before spring training opens, the pursuit of Harper has dragged on. Teams in the mix for getting Harper during free agency have included the Nationals, Phillies, Dodgers, Cubs and the Yankees.

Harper played high school ball at Las Vegas High School before playing at the College of Southern Nevada during the 2010 season. He lives in Henderson during the offseason. Harper was drafted with the first overall pick in the 2010 MLB draft.

