River Cats beat Aviators 1-0 for 1st win in nine tries in 2019

The Associated Press
May 31, 2019 - 11:31 pm
 

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Mike Gerber hit a solo home run in the third inning to give the Sacramento River Cats a 1-0 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Friday.

Pat Venditte (3-1) pitched three spotless innings in relief with four strikeouts to get the win. Jake Buchanan (3-3) allowed the run in three innings of work. He allowed three hits and struck out two.

Sheldon Neuse had the only extra-base hit for the Aviators, a double in the ninth.

The Aviators were held scoreless for the second time this season, while the River Cats’ staff recorded their second shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Las Vegas is 8-1 against Sacramento this season.

