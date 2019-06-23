92°F
Sacramento continues winning ways over Las Vegas Aviators

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 23, 2019 - 4:46 pm
 

Chris Shaw’s two-run single in the eighth-inning snapped a 2-2 tie Sunday as the Sacramento River Cats topped the Aviators 4-3 in a Pacific Coast League game before 7,863 at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Designated hitter Zach Green had a pair of solo home runs for Sacramento (39-36), which has won three games in the five-game series that ends Monday.

For the Aviators (41-35), Seth Brown hit a homer, his 17th, a two-run shot in seventh that tied the game at 2-2. Nick Martini had two hits and drove in a run.

Starter Jake Buchanan struck out eight, his season high, for the Aviators. He worked seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits. He walked one.

Trey McNutt (1-1) was the loser. He pitched the eighth and allowed two runs on two hits, including Shaw’s decisive single.

