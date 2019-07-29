Seth Brown becomes Aviators’ fourth Player of the Week winner

Aviators first baseman Seth Brown was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week, Minor League Baseball announced Monday.

Seth Brown (9) of the Las Vegas Aviators swings for a hit during a regular season game between the Fresno Grizzlies and the Las Vegas Aviators on April 14, 2019, at Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

The honor was for the period from July 22-28.

Brown, who was a 19th-round selection by the A’s in the 2015 MLB draft, slugged eight home runs, drove in 13 runs and scored 12 runs during the six-game week. It is the second time he has won the award, previously earning it last year with Class A Stockton.

He is the fourth member of the Aviators to win the award this season and the second in the last three weeks along with outfielder Mark Payton.

The Aviators return to action Tuesday when they open a seven-game series against New Orleans (July 30-Aug. 1) and Oklahoma City (Aug. 2-5).

