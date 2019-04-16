Seth Brown belts 3 homers in Aviators’ 7-6 win over Fresno

First baseman Seth Brown belted three home runs and drove in six runs to lead the Aviators to a 7-6 win over the Fresno Grizzlies on Monday, April 15, 2019. (Las Vegas Aviators)

LAS VEGAS — Seth Brown hit three home runs and drove in six runs, as the Las Vegas Aviators defeated the Fresno Grizzlies 7-6 on Monday.

Brown hit a three-run shot in the first, a two-run shot in the third and a solo shot in the fifth.

Las Vegas starter Daniel Mengden (2-0) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Kyle McGowin (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and eight hits over five innings.

For the Grizzlies, Jacob Wilson homered and singled, driving home three runs. Collin Cowgill homered and singled, driving home two runs.