Seth Brown, Jorge Mateo provide sparks, Aviators beat Bees

The Las Vegas Aviators rallied to beat the Salt Lake Bees 3-1 on Tuesday.

Seth Brown singled home the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning as the Aviators beat the Salt Lake Bees 3-1 in a Pacific Coast League game Tuesday night in front of 8,144 people at Las Vegas Ballpark.

A second run scored on a wild pitch by Bees reliever and loser Jake Jewell (0-2).

With the score tied 1-1, Jorge Mateo led off the eighth for Las Vegas (19-14) with a line-drive single to center field. Beau Taylor followed with a walk, and both runners advanced into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt.

Brown followed with his run-scoring single to left. On the next pitch, to Corban Joseph, Jewell uncorked a wild pitch to bring home Taylor.

Daniel Mengden worked the first six innings for the Aviators, allowing just one run on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts. He lowered his ERA to 2.77.

Reliever Tanner Anderson (3-2) picked up the win, yielding just one hit and one walk with two strikeouts over three innings.

Joseph doubled and singled to pace the Aviators.

Matt Thaiss had two of the four hits managed by the Bees (10-21).