Seth Brown’s hit in eighth lifts Aviators

Seth Brown’s two-out two-run double in the eighth inning helped the Aviators hold off the Salt Lake Bees for an 8-5 Pacific Coast League victory Saturday night at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City.

Aviators first baseman Seth Brown (Las Vegas Aviators)

Seth Brown’s two-out two-run double in the eighth inning helped the Aviators hold off the Salt Lake Bees for an 8-5 Pacific Coast League victory Saturday night at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City.

The Aviators (58-42) scored five times in the first inning, but the Bees chipped away to trail 6-5 in the eighth.

Mark Payton walked and Dustin Fowler singled with one out, and then both advanced on a Nick Martini groundout before Brown delivered his hit.

Fowler was 3-for-5 and scored twice. He hit his 18th homer in the first, which also featured Skye Bolt’s two-run double.

Brown was 4-for-5 and knocked in two runs.

The Aviators got solid relief from Ryan Dull and Trey McNutt. Dull pitched two scoreless innings, and McNutt got his second save with a scoreless ninth.

Ben Bracewell (1-3) was the winner in relief of starter Parker Dunshee. Bracewell pitched two scoreless innings, allowing three hits.

For Salt Lake (42-58), Jarrett Parker hit his 20th homer, a two-run shot, in the fourth inning.

More Aviators: Follow at reviewjournal.com/aviators and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.