Aviators/Baseball

Seth Brown’s hit in eighth lifts Aviators

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 21, 2019 - 12:32 am
 

Seth Brown’s two-out two-run double in the eighth inning helped the Aviators hold off the Salt Lake Bees for an 8-5 Pacific Coast League victory Saturday night at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City.

The Aviators (58-42) scored five times in the first inning, but the Bees chipped away to trail 6-5 in the eighth.

Mark Payton walked and Dustin Fowler singled with one out, and then both advanced on a Nick Martini groundout before Brown delivered his hit.

Fowler was 3-for-5 and scored twice. He hit his 18th homer in the first, which also featured Skye Bolt’s two-run double.

Brown was 4-for-5 and knocked in two runs.

The Aviators got solid relief from Ryan Dull and Trey McNutt. Dull pitched two scoreless innings, and McNutt got his second save with a scoreless ninth.

Ben Bracewell (1-3) was the winner in relief of starter Parker Dunshee. Bracewell pitched two scoreless innings, allowing three hits.

For Salt Lake (42-58), Jarrett Parker hit his 20th homer, a two-run shot, in the fourth inning.

More Aviators: Follow at reviewjournal.com/aviators and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

THE LATEST
Las Vegas Aviators third baseman Sheldon Neuse (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal file ph ...
Neuse’s homer leads Aviators past Salt Lake
By / RJ

Sheldon Neuse hit a three-run homer and Jorge Mateo added a two-run single as the Las Vegas Aviators beat the Salt Lake Bees 5-2 on Friday in a Pacific Coast League game at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City.

Las Vegas Aviators left fielder Mark Payton (16) scores a run against the Sacramento River Cats ...
Rainiers power past Aviators in Washington
RJ

Jose Lobaton socked a pair of three-run home runs, leading the Tacoma Rainiers to a 9-3 Pacific Coast League victory over the Aviators on Thursday night at Cheney Stadium.

Sheldon Neuse (Las Vegas Aviators)
Aviators beat Tacoma in rain-shortened game

Right-hander Tanner Anderson scattered four hits Wednesday in a game shortened to five innings because of rain as the Aviators topped the Tacoma Rainiers 3-0 in Pacific Coast League play at Cheney Stadium.

Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Hector Neris reacts after he was ejected for hitting Los A ...
Phillies’ Hector Neris suspended 3 games
The Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies closer Héctor Neris has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed fine for intentionally throwing a pitch in the area of the head of David Freese of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Aviators Nick Martini (38) dives back to first base during a game versus the Tacoma Rainier ...
Martini’s homer sparks rally for Aviators in win
RJ

Nick Martini’s three-run homer in the sixth inning helped the Aviators pull away Sunday night in an 11-4 Pacific Coast League victory over the Salt Lake Bees before 8,472 at Las Vegas Ballpark.