Seth Brown’s homers, Mateo’s RBI single lift Aviators to win

First baseman Seth Brown belted two home runs on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, to lead the Aviators to a 5-4 win over Sacramento in 10 innings. (Las Vegas Aviators)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jorge Mateo hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Las Vegas Aviators to a 5-4 win over the Sacramento River Cats on Wednesday.

Mark Payton scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second. Later in the inning, Las Vegas added an insurance run when Mateo scored on a passed ball.

In the bottom of the inning, Sacramento scored on a double by Michael Reed that brought home Mike Yastrzemski. However, the rally ended when Kyle Lobstein got Henry Ramos to ground out to end the game.

The Aviators tied the game 3-3 in the ninth when Seth Brown hit a solo home run.

Brown hit two solo home runs in the win.

Lobstein (1-0) got the win in relief while Pat Venditte (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Ramos homered and singled for the River Cats.

With the win, Las Vegas remains undefeated (5-0) against Sacramento this season.