Sheldon Neuse’s 2-run homer powers Aviators past Rainiers

Sheldon Neuse’s two-run home run in the seventh inning rallied the Aviators to a 4-2 Pacific Coast League triumph over the Tacoma Rainiers on Monday before 8,393 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Eric Campbell’s bases-empty homer, his fifth, in the seventh off loser Jonathon Niese (1-1) tied the score at 2-2. After a walk to Beau Taylor, Neuse then cracked his fifth homer for a 4-2 lead.

Neuse and Dustin Fowler each had two hits for the Aviators (23-16).

Starter Parker Dunshee, in his Triple-A debut, went six innings, allowing two runs on six hits. He struck out nine and walked two.

Winner Ryan Dull (1-0) worked two scoreless innings, allowing two hits. Brian Schlitter pitched the ninth, giving up one hit and getting his seventh save.

Tim Lopes had two hits for the Rainiers (18-21), including a two-run homer in the third.

The Aviators have won two of three in the four-game series that ends Tuesday with the Smoker’s Strikeout School Day Game. Game time is 10:35 a.m.