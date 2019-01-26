Take a look at construction on new Las Vegas Ballpark — VIDEO

The Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin has set its sights on pleasing fans from the moment they step into the $150 million, 10,000 seat stadium.

This artist's rendering shows what the Las Vegas Ballpark will look like. It is scheduled for completion in April 2019.

This is a rendering of the new Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin that is scheduled to be completed by March, 2019. Photo courtesy Howard Hughes Corporation.

The Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin has set its sights on pleasing fans from the moment they step into the $150 million, 10,000 seat stadium.

State-of-the-art fan amenities will include more concession stands and bathrooms on the concourse level, as well as luxury suites, something Cashman Field in downtown Las Vegas never had. There will even be an option for fans to enjoy a dip in the pool while watching the ball game, as spectators will be able to privately rent out the swimming pool for $2,000 a game.

But the best feature fans can anticipate — regardless of where they are sitting — will be the 4Topps AirFlow mesh seats that will keep fans 30-50 degrees cooler on a hot Las Vegas summer evening.

Contact Cassie Soto at csoto@reviewjournal.com. Follow @_CassieSoto on Twitter.