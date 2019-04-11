Finn, a 5-year-old black lab, retrieves a bat at Aviators media day at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

It may soon be known as “the boo heard around the world.”

Tuesday night at the Aviators home opener at Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin, an umpire was booed by the crowd for interfering with the team’s lovable “Bat Dog”.

A Twitter account created for Finn, a dog trained to retrieve bats for the minor league team, tweeted a video showing an umpire picking up a bat and tossing it to the side, right in front of the black lab. A loud boo is heard from fans as Finn follows the bat, and brings it to his owner, Fred Hassen.

The video has racked up nearly 4 million views.

Hassen is the founder of a dog-training company called Sit Means Sit. In addition to retrieving bats for players, Finn is also trained to bring water to the umpires, jump over things — like fences, chairs and fire hydrants — and entertain fans with other tricks.

Finn joined the team over three years ago when the Aviators played at Cashman Field as the Las Vegas 51s in downtown Las Vegas.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.