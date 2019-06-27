UNLV, Desert Oasis standout Bryson Stott signs with Phillies

Bryson Stott, who recently completed his junior season with the Rebels, was the Phillies’ top pick and the No. 14 overall pick in the MLB draft.

UNLV's Bryson Stott (10) prior to an NCAA college baseball game against the University of Houston, in Houston, May 5, 2019. (Aaron M. Sprecher/AP)

UNLV's Bryson Stott (10) runs toward the dugout during an UNLV at University of Houston NCAA college baseball game, May 5, 2019, in Houston. (Aaron M. Sprecher/AP)

UNLV's Bryson Stott (10) bats during an UNLV at University of Houston NCAA college baseball game, May 5, 2019, in Houston. (Aaron M. Sprecher/AP)

UNLV's Bryson Stott (10) looks prior to an UNLV at University of Houston NCAA college baseball game, May 5, 2019, in Houston. (Aaron M. Sprecher/AP)

UNLV's Bryson Stott (10) takes a practice swing during an UNLV at University of Houston NCAA college baseball game, May 5, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)

UNLV shortstop Bryson Stott bats against Loyola Marymount on Feb. 18 at Wilson Stadium. (UNLV Athletics)

Palo Verde base runner Dylan Orlando (4) interferes with Desert Oasis shortstop Bryson Stott attempts to turn a double play as Palo Verde's Dylan Orlando (4) slides into second base in the third inning of their prep baseball game at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas Friday, April 22, 2016. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis High School graduate and UNLV standout Bryson Stott signed with the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, according to MLB Network reporter Jon Heyman.

Details of the agreement were not released, though Heyman said the Phillies have scheduled a press conference for Thursday to announce the signing.

Stott, who recently completed his junior season with the Rebels, was the Phillies’ top pick and the No. 14 overall pick in the MLB draft.

A 6-foot-3-inch, 200-pound shortstop, Stott hit .356 with 10 home runs, 36 RBIs and 61 runs for the Rebels this season. He earned second-team All-America honors from Perfect Game and third-team honors from the American Baseball Coaches Association, Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball.

In his Rebels career, he hit .340 with 15 home runs, 97 RBIs, 157 runs and 34 stolen bases in 171 games.

Stott, who is being represented by super-agent Scott Boras, was one of five first-round picks who remained unsigned prior to Thursday.

