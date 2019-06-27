UNLV, Desert Oasis standout Bryson Stott signs with Phillies
Bryson Stott, who recently completed his junior season with the Rebels, was the Phillies’ top pick and the No. 14 overall pick in the MLB draft.
Desert Oasis High School graduate and UNLV standout Bryson Stott signed with the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, according to MLB Network reporter Jon Heyman.
Details of the agreement were not released, though Heyman said the Phillies have scheduled a press conference for Thursday to announce the signing.
A 6-foot-3-inch, 200-pound shortstop, Stott hit .356 with 10 home runs, 36 RBIs and 61 runs for the Rebels this season. He earned second-team All-America honors from Perfect Game and third-team honors from the American Baseball Coaches Association, Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball.
In his Rebels career, he hit .340 with 15 home runs, 97 RBIs, 157 runs and 34 stolen bases in 171 games.
Stott, who is being represented by super-agent Scott Boras, was one of five first-round picks who remained unsigned prior to Thursday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.