White Sox, P Kelvin Herrera finalize $18M, 2-year contract

In this June 19, 2018, file photo, Washington Nationals pitcher Kelvin Herrera throws during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Nationals Park in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

CHICAGO — Two-time All-Star reliever Kelvin Herrera and the Chicago White Sox have finalized an $18 million, two-year contract.

Herrera will earn $8.5 million in each of the next two years as part of the deal announced Tuesday, and the White Sox have a $10 million option for 2021 with a $1 million buyout.

Herrera was part of a dominant bullpen that helped Kansas City win back-to-back pennants and the 2015 World Series.

The 29-year-old right-hander has a 2.82 ERA and 60 saves over eight seasons with the Royals and Washington. He had a 2.44 ERA with 17 saves in 48 games last year for Kansas City and the Nationals, who acquired him on June 18. Herrera did not pitch after Aug. 26 because of a broken left foot.

Chicago is coming off its sixth straight losing season, finishing fourth in the AL Central at 62-100 last year. The White Sox acquired former Tampa Bay closer Alex Colome in a trade with Seattle in November. They also got first baseman and designated hitter Yonder Alonso from Cleveland last month.