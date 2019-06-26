96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Aviators/Baseball

Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton back on IL with knee strain

By Avery Yang The Associated Press
June 26, 2019 - 3:52 pm
 

NEW YORK — Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton went back on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a strained right knee, barely a week after returning from a series of setbacks that kept him out of action for almost three months.

New York manager Aaron Boone said it’s likely Stanton will be sidelined for longer than 10 days.

“It’ll be more than that,” Boone said. “That’s when the reevaluation kind of happens.”

The oft-injured outfielder was hurt this time on a headfirst slide against Toronto on Tuesday night. The 2017 NL MVP was not in the lineup the following day.

Stanton has played only nine games this season, having missed significant time with a torn biceps and strains in his shoulder and calf. He is hitting .290 with one home run and seven RBIs.

“Frustrated for him knowing how much he’s worked to get back and kind of the couple of setbacks that he’s had along the way in getting back,” Boone said. “Felt like he was starting to get in the groove a little bit with us. You got to deal with it and hopefully get him right here to get back.”

Two hours before the game, Boone said there was “no new injury at all.” He said he found out about the strained posterior cruciate ligament after his pregame availability.

Outfielder Mike Tauchman was called up from Triple-A to replace Stanton on the 25-man roster and traveled with the Yankees to London for their two-game series against the Boston Red Sox that begins Saturday. Tauchman hit .212 with four home runs and 14 RBIs in 37 games for New York this season.

With the clubhouse filled with travel bags, stuffed with each player’s belongings for trip to England, Stanton was left eerily empty on the floor in front of his locker.

Stanton is in the fifth season for a $325 million, 13-year contract he signed with Miami after the 2014 season. The Marlins traded him to the Yankees after he won the MVP award.

Teammate Aaron Judge just hopes that Stanton is healthy for the home stretch with the AL East leaders.

“The knee, that’s a tough one,” Judge said. “They’re freak injuries that happen.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Aviators second baseman Corban Joseph (5) pictured on media day at Las Vegas Ballpark ...
Aviators hit three HRs, beat Fresno
RJ

Franklin Barreto, Seth Brown and Corban Joseph each cracked two-run homers Tuesday night, leading the Aviators to an 11-5 Pacific Coast League victory over the Fresno Grizzlies before 4,692 at Chukchansi Park.

Tampa Bay Rays Principal Owner Stuart Sternberg reacts while answering questions at a press con ...
Rays owner says sharing season with Montreal is best option
By Mark Didtler The Associated Press

Commissioner Rob Manfred said last week the Rays have “broad permission to explore what’s available.” Tampa Bay is averaging 14,546 fans a game, lowest in the American League.

Baltimore Orioles' Joey Rickard follows through on a two-run home run against the Chicago White ...
Las Vegas native Rickard savors hometown stop with River Cats
By Terrel Emerson / RJ

After a whirlwind of events, outfielder Joey Rickard was released by the Baltimore Orioles organization and claimed off waivers by the San Francisco Giants nearly a week later.

Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto
Nevada falls to Florida in national tournament
RJ

Mississippi commit Josh Mallitz struck out 11 in five innings Tuesday to lead Team Florida to a 4-1 win over Nevada in the National High School Baseball Championship.

Adan Darun, 11 months old, relaxes among welcome mats near the main concourse during Pride Nigh ...
Aviators top River Cats on Pride Night at Las Vegas Ballpark
RJ

Dustin Fowler and Corban Joseph each drove in three runs and the Aviators pounded out 20 hits in a 15-6 Pacific Coast League victory over the Sacramento River Cats on Monday night before 8,914 at Las Vegas Ballpark.