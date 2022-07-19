2 local players selected on final day of MLB draft
College of Southern Nevada pitcher Kris Bow, who also went to Centennial, was selected by the Yankees, and Basic outfielder Mason Neville was chosen by the Reds.
College of Southern Nevada right-hander Kris Bow was selected in the 14th round by the New York Yankees on Tuesday in the Major League Baseball draft.
Bow, who also went to Centennial High School, went 3-1 with five saves and a 2.16 ERA this past season. The 21-year-old struck out 64 in 41 2/3 innings.
Basic High outfielder Mason Neville was chosen in the 18th round by the Cincinnati Reds. Neville, who has committed to Arkansas, batted .383 with 21 RBIs and 25 runs.