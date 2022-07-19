2 local players selected on final day of MLB draft

College of Southern Nevada pitcher Kris Bow, who also went to Centennial, was selected by the Yankees, and Basic outfielder Mason Neville was chosen by the Reds.

Basic runner Mason Neville (26) celebrates a score past Bishop Gorman during their Class 5A state baseball championship game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Centennial pitcher Kris Bow pitches against Arbor View during the fifth inning at Centennial Hills High School in Las Vegas on Friday, March 23, 2018. Centennial won 11-2. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

College of Southern Nevada right-hander Kris Bow was selected in the 14th round by the New York Yankees on Tuesday in the Major League Baseball draft.

Bow, who also went to Centennial High School, went 3-1 with five saves and a 2.16 ERA this past season. The 21-year-old struck out 64 in 41 2/3 innings.

Basic High outfielder Mason Neville was chosen in the 18th round by the Cincinnati Reds. Neville, who has committed to Arkansas, batted .383 with 21 RBIs and 25 runs.