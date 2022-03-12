62°F
2nd Big League Weekend canceled

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 12, 2022 - 11:19 am
 
Updated March 12, 2022 - 11:34 am
The Las Vegas Aviators play against the Oklahoma City Dodgers at the Las Vegas Ballpark, Sunday ...
The Las Vegas Aviators play against the Oklahoma City Dodgers at the Las Vegas Ballpark, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2021. Aviators won 8-2. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The second Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark has been canceled, Major League Baseball announced Saturday. This despite the 2022 MLB season being saved following an agreement Wednesday on a new collective bargaining agreement

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies were scheduled to play exhibition games March 18-19 at Las Vegas Ballpark. The first Big League Weekend was canceled earlier this month.

Major League Baseball is expected to have all of its teams play its spring training schedule at their respective facilities in Arizona and Florida.

Fans who purchased tickets online through TicketMaster.com will have their credit card refunded. Aviators season ticket-holders will be contacted by the Aviators’ ticket office.

This marks the second straight season without any Big League Weekend games. There were no games last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

