Baseball great Hank Aaron dies at 86
One of the greatest home run hitters in baseball history has died.
WGCL-TV in Atlanta reported Hank Aaron’s death on Friday at age 86. The Atlanta Braves later confirmed Aaron’s death.
Hank Aaron came into life on Feb. 5, 1934, in Mobile on the wrong side of segregation. He left it on Friday as a national icon, wrote al.com.
Aaron reached the height of his fame on April, 8, 1974 — a misty night in Georgia when he hit a pitch from Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Al Downing over the left-field fence in Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium for his 715th home run in the big leagues. It broke Babe Ruth’s home run record of 714 that had stood for decades.
When Aaron pushed aside Ruth’s revered record of 714 — the most famous number in sports — it ended a quest during which the slugger endured racist hate mail and threats against his life. On the night Aaron broke the record, his bodyguard stood disguised as a fan, ready with a gun hidden in a binoculars case, and police snipers were on the stadium roof, fortunately showing life-saving judgment when two teenagers jumped out of the stands to join Aaron during his trot around the bases.
“These people feel this is going to be a weak part of me,” Aaron said about the hate mail he began to receive when it became apparent he would threaten Ruth’s record. “They think they’ll upset me with their words or their shouts, that they’ll get me where I can’t do the job. This won’t happen. I don’t like it, but I always do my best. This only makes me more determined.”
