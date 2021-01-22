Baseball great Hank Aaron dies at 86

Former Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron is honored during a ceremony before a baseball game between the Braves and the San Diego Padres in Atlanta, Friday, April 14, 2017. The Braves are playing their first regular-season game in SunTrust Park, the new suburban stadium that replaced Turner Field. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Hank Aaron hits his 715th career home run on April 18, 1974, topping Babe Ruth's record. (AP file)

Hank Aaron attends the world premiere of the Black Godfather at Paramount Studios on Monday, June 3, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

In this May 17, 1970, file photo, Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron, center, who became the ninth player in Major League history to get 3,000 hits, kisses a baseball alongside Famer Stan Musial and Braves owner Bill Bartholomay, in Cincinnati.(AP Photo/Gene Smith, File)

Atlanta Braves' right-handed slugger Hank Aaron (44) walks out from the batting circle in game against the Cincinnati Reds at Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, in this April 4, 1974 file photo. During the game Aaron tied the all-time career home run record at 714. (AP Photo) ** ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, JULY 14-JULY 16 ** FILE ** Atlanta Braves' right-handed slugger Hank Aaron (44) walks out from the batting circle in game against the Cincinnati Reds at Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, in this April 4, 1974 file photo. During the game Aaron tied the all-time career home run record at 714. (AP Photo)

Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves is congratulated near home plate by Eddie Mathews and the Braves bat boy after Aaron hit his 399th home run in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Connie Mack Stadium, April 20, 1966. (AP Photo)

The ball leaves the bat of Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron headed for the left field seats for a game run putting the Braves ahead of the Mets in the seventh inning, 5-4, in the National League playoff game in Atlanta Stadium, Oct. 4, 1969. The Mets batter is Tom Seaver, right, and catcher Jerry Grote. The umpire is Al Barlick. (AP Photo)

One of the greatest home run hitters in baseball history has died.

WGCL-TV in Atlanta reported Hank Aaron’s death on Friday at age 86. The Atlanta Braves later confirmed Aaron’s death.

Hank Aaron came into life on Feb. 5, 1934, in Mobile on the wrong side of segregation. He left it on Friday as a national icon, wrote al.com.

Aaron reached the height of his fame on April, 8, 1974 — a misty night in Georgia when he hit a pitch from Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Al Downing over the left-field fence in Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium for his 715th home run in the big leagues. It broke Babe Ruth’s home run record of 714 that had stood for decades.

When Aaron pushed aside Ruth’s revered record of 714 — the most famous number in sports — it ended a quest during which the slugger endured racist hate mail and threats against his life. On the night Aaron broke the record, his bodyguard stood disguised as a fan, ready with a gun hidden in a binoculars case, and police snipers were on the stadium roof, fortunately showing life-saving judgment when two teenagers jumped out of the stands to join Aaron during his trot around the bases.

“These people feel this is going to be a weak part of me,” Aaron said about the hate mail he began to receive when it became apparent he would threaten Ruth’s record. “They think they’ll upset me with their words or their shouts, that they’ll get me where I can’t do the job. This won’t happen. I don’t like it, but I always do my best. This only makes me more determined.”

