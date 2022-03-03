79°F
Big League Weekend games expected to be canceled

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 3, 2022 - 12:15 pm
 
Updated March 3, 2022 - 1:05 pm
In this March 1, 2020, file photo, Cleveland Indians infielder Francisco Lindor (12) tags out ...
In this March 1, 2020, file photo, Cleveland Indians infielder Francisco Lindor (12) tags out Oakland Athletics runner Ramon Laureano (22) at second base during a Big League Weekend game at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
In this March 1, 2020, file photo, storm clouds begin to roll in as the Cleveland Indians and O ...
In this March 1, 2020, file photo, storm clouds begin to roll in as the Cleveland Indians and Oakland Athletics meet during a Big League Weekend game at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Big League Weekend scheduled for March 12 and 13 could be called off as early as Thursday.

Major League Baseball’s failure to reach a collective bargaining agreement this week with the players’ union has at least delayed spring training.

The Oakland Athletics and Cleveland Guardians are still scheduled to play in the first of two Big League Weekend series at Las Vegas Ballpark, but a cancellation announcement appears imminent.

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies are scheduled to play in the second Big League Weekend on March 18 and 19, but those games also are in jeopardy. An announcement probably will come next week.

Once announcements are made regarding any of the four games, information pertaining to refunds and other options will be provided for those who bought tickets.

There were no Big League Weekend games last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The last such games to be played were in 2020. The A’s played the then-Cleveland Indians and the Chicago Cubs went against the Cincinnati Reds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

