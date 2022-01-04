Big League Weekend individual tickets to go on sale next week
Individual tickets for this year’s Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark will go on sale next Tuesday at noon.
Individual tickets for this year’s Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark will go on sale at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Big League Weekend will feature the Cleveland Guardians and the Oakland Athletics on March 12 and 13. Both games are scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m.
Individual tickets for the games will start at $25 per seat and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.