Big League Weekend individual tickets to go on sale next week

Individual tickets for this year’s Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark will go on sale next Tuesday at noon.

Fans work for position to catch a ball tossed by an Oakland Athletics player during a Big League Weekend game versus the Cleveland Indians at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Individual tickets for this year’s Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark will go on sale at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Big League Weekend will feature the Cleveland Guardians and the Oakland Athletics on March 12 and 13. Both games are scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m.

Individual tickets for the games will start at $25 per seat and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.