Baseball

Big League Weekend returning to Las Vegas after 3-year hiatus

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2022 - 1:07 pm
 
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Stuart Fairchild hits in the sixth inning of a Big League Weekend game against the Chicago Cubs at Las Vegas Ballpark Sunday, March 8, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Major League Baseball is finally returning to Las Vegas.

Big League Weekend is back at Las Vegas Ballpark for the first time since March 2020, featuring the Cincinnati Reds and Oakland Athletics.

The Reds and A’s will face off March 4-5 at 1:05 p.m.

Ticket packages are available now and can be purchased by calling the Aviators office at 702-943-7200.

Individual tickets will go on sale early next year.

This is the Reds’ fifth appearance for Big League Weekend and Oakland’s seventh.

The Aviators are the Triple-A affiliate of the A’s.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24.

