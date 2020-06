Arizona catcher Austin Wells, who played at Bishop Gorman High School, was selected by the New York Yankees with the 28th pick of the first round in Wednesday’s MLB draft.

FILE - In this April 9, 2019, file photo, Arizona's Austin Wells catches a throw during the team's NCAA college baseball game against Grand Canyon in Phoenix. The New York Yankees selected Wells in the first round of the baseball draft Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

