79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Baseball

Braves’ Acuña, Freeman healthy for Game 1 against Cardinals

By Charles Odum The Associated Press
October 2, 2019 - 2:58 pm
 

ATLANTA — Freddie Freeman and Ronald Acuña Jr., two keys to Atlanta’s lineup who suffered late-season injuries, say they are healthy for the Braves’ NL Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Acuña’s status for Thursday’s Game 1 was the bigger concern. The 21-year-old outfielder has not played since Sept. 24 due to tightness in his left hip. The injury ended his chase for a rare 40-40 season. He finished with 41 homers and 37 steals.

Freeman has struggled with bone spurs in his right elbow and at one point last month could not straighten his right arm. He returned for Atlanta’s final regular season series at the New York Mets.

Acuña and Freeman played in a simulated game Tuesday. Acuña says he is “back to 100 percent” and Freeman says he felt no pain in the elbow.

Atlanta left-hander Dallas Keuchel will face St. Louis right-hander Miles Mikolas in Game 1 of the best-of-five series.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon salutes a fan from the dugout before a baseball game against th ...
Joe Maddon won’t return as Cubs manager next season
By Jay Cohen The Associated Press

Maddon and Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein announced the move before the team’s season finale at St. Louis.

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost, left, appeals to umpire crew chief Bill Miller, center, af ...
Kansas City Royals’ manager Ned Yost announces retirement
By Dave Skretta The Associated Press

Ned Yost did something that few thought possible when he took over the Kansas City Royals in 2010: He not only built the organization into a winner but delivered the long-suffering organization its first World Series title in three decades.

Houston Astros' George Springer, right, celebrates his two-run home run off Los Angeles Angels ...
Houston Astros clinch third straight AL West title
By Kristie Rieken The Associated Press

George Springer hit a career-high three homers, Justin Verlander posted his MLB-leading 20th win and the Houston Astros clinched their third straight AL West title in grand fashion, routing the Los Angeles Angels 13-5 on Sunday.