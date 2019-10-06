Braves rally in 9th, beat Cards 3-1 to take 2-1 NLDS lead

Atlanta needs one more win to advance to the NL Championship Series for the first time since 2001.

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson celebrates after hitting an RBI-double during the ninth inning in Game 3 of a baseball National League Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Atlanta Braves' Josh Donaldson runs after hitting a single during the ninth inning in Game 3 of a baseball National League Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright hands the ball to manager Mike Shildt (8) during the eighth inning in Game 3 of the baseball team's National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Soroka throws during the second inning in Game 3 of a National League Division Series baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS — Dansby Swanson hit a tying double with two outs in the ninth inning and Adam Duvall delivered a two-run single as the Atlanta Braves rallied past the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 on Sunday to take a 2-1 lead in the NL Division Series.

Atlanta had managed just four hits before breaking through against Carlos Martínez. With two out and runners on the corners, Swanson tied it at 1 with a drive off the wall in left.

Swanson pumped his arms as he celebrated on second base after his third hit of the game. He came through after an intentional walk to Brian McCann — Swanson’s .187 batting average with runners in scoring position was the lowest in the majors this year among qualified players.

Duvall, who entered as a pinch-hitter in the eighth, then hit a liner into center field to put the Braves ahead to stay. It was his second big hit of the series after he connected for a pinch-hit homer in Atlanta’s 3-0 victory Friday.

Game 4 is Monday at Busch Stadium. Atlanta needs one more win to advance to the NL Championship Series for the first time since 2001.

St. Louis wasted a terrific performance by Adam Wainwright, who pitched 7⅔ innings of four-hit ball in his first postseason start since 2014.