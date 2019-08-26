Bryce Harper and wife welcome baby boy in Las Vegas

Bryce Harper is officially a father. The Philadelphia Phillies star announced on Instagram Monday morning the arrival of his son.

The Philadelphia Phillies star announced on Instagram Monday morning the arrival of his son.

Krew Aron Harper was born Thursday, weighing seven pounds, nine ounces.

Harper was placed on paternity leave Friday, and flew home to Las Vegas after the Philles game on Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

The Las Vegas native and his wife, Kayla, announced the pregnancy in April.

Krew is the couples’s first child together.

Bryce and Kayla tied the knot in December 2016 in San Diego.

Harper signed a $330 million, 13-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies in February.

