100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Baseball

Bryce Harper and wife welcome baby boy in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 26, 2019 - 10:38 am
 

Bryce Harper is officially a father.

The Philadelphia Phillies star announced on Instagram Monday morning the arrival of his son.

View this post on Instagram

⭐️⚡️ Krew Aron Harper ⚡️⭐️

A post shared by Bryce Harper (@bryceharper3) on

Krew Aron Harper was born Thursday, weighing seven pounds, nine ounces.

Harper was placed on paternity leave Friday, and flew home to Las Vegas after the Philles game on Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

The Las Vegas native and his wife, Kayla, announced the pregnancy in April.

Krew is the couples’s first child together.

Bryce and Kayla tied the knot in December 2016 in San Diego.

Harper signed a $330 million, 13-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies in February.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Boston Red Sox's Brock Holt, right, celebrates his game-winning RBI single with Christian Vazqu ...
Red Sox need just 12 minutes to finish off Royals
By Gethin Coolbaugh The Associated Press

The original contest was halted after a 1 hour, 49 minute-rain delay early on Aug. 8 with the score tied 4-4 and nobody out in the top of the 10th inning.