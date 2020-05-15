Bryce Harper backs Blake Snell’s comments about less pay

Las Vegan Bryce Harper is supporting Blake Snell’s refusal to play baseball for less money amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper prepares to bat during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Snell said during a Twitch stream Wednesday that he wasn’t taking less money because the risk of contracting the coronavirus is through the roof.

“I gotta get my money. I’m not playing unless I get mine, OK? And that’s just the way it is for me,” the Tampa Bay Rays pitcher said.

Blake Snell saying a lot of truth here. Why should the players have to take another giant pay-cut just because the billionaire owners didn’t like the first one they agreed to months ago? Players risking their lives, owners just being greedy pic.twitter.com/MYgq9LhpEM — Eric Hubbs (NC Dinos 8-1) (@BarstoolHubbs) May 14, 2020

Major League Baseball owners on Monday gave the go-ahead to propose basing players’ salaries on a 50-50 revenue split. They also approved a proposal that would allow the season to start around July 4 with a regular-season schedule of 82 games per team.

Harper said during a Twitch stream conversation Thursday with teammate and Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Bryson Scott that “(Snell) ain’t wrong.”

“Somebody’s gotta say it,” Harper said. “At least he manned up and said it.”

Several players reached out to #Rays Blake Snell directly after his comments last night and now more are saying it publicly. Not everybody will agree, but #Phillies Bryce Harper is the latest to back him: “I love Snell. Somebody has to say it.” https://t.co/VQXQRWC2IB pic.twitter.com/lnVREmcsFs — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) May 15, 2020

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

