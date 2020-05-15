85°F
Bryce Harper backs Blake Snell’s comments about less pay

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2020 - 12:47 pm
 

Las Vegan Bryce Harper is supporting Blake Snell’s refusal to play baseball for less money amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Snell said during a Twitch stream Wednesday that he wasn’t taking less money because the risk of contracting the coronavirus is through the roof.

“I gotta get my money. I’m not playing unless I get mine, OK? And that’s just the way it is for me,” the Tampa Bay Rays pitcher said.

Major League Baseball owners on Monday gave the go-ahead to propose basing players’ salaries on a 50-50 revenue split. They also approved a proposal that would allow the season to start around July 4 with a regular-season schedule of 82 games per team.

Harper said during a Twitch stream conversation Thursday with teammate and Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Bryson Scott that “(Snell) ain’t wrong.”

“Somebody’s gotta say it,” Harper said. “At least he manned up and said it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

