Bryce Harper has words of advice for Henderson All-Stars

The Las Vegas native and Phillies star, along with former UNLV star Bryson Stott, spent time with Henderson’s team before its Little League World Series game Sunday.

Las Vegas natives Bryce Harper of the Phillies signs autographs for fans outside of Howard J. Lamade Stadium during the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas natives Bryce Harper, center, of the Phillies watches a baseball game at Howard J. Lamade Stadium during the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas natives Bryson Stott of the Phillies signs autographs for fans at Howard J. Lamade Stadium during the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas natives Bryce Harper of the Phillies poses for a selfie with a fan outside of Howard J. Lamade Stadium during the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Phillies players arrive at Howard J. Lamade Stadium during the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Bryce Harper said it was like heaven.

Which is how many describe their first visit to the Little League World Series.

Harper, the Las Vegas native and Philadelphia Phillies star, took part Sunday in the Major League Baseball Little League Classic. That’s when those from the Phillies and Washington Nationals interacted with players and fans in and around Lamade and Volunteer stadiums at the Little League complex.

Philadelphia and Washington played later Sunday night at nearby Bowman Field, home to the Williamsport Crosscutters of the collegiate MLB Draft League.

Harper was able to watch some of a win by the Henderson Little League All-Stars, who advanced in the Series with a 7-1 victory against the Midwest champion from Fargo, North Dakota.

Henderson next plays at noon PT Tuesday on ESPN against the loser of Monday’s game between the Southeast amd Northwest region champions.

“So Henderson Little League,” Harper told ABC. “They’ve been around for 40 years now. They used to be the Central Little League on the east side of Las Vegas. That’s where I grew up. I played Central Little League until I was 6 years old, then I started playing travel ball.

“It’s really cool to see, to be here and have a team from Philadelphia and a team from my hometown in Vegas.”

Harper and fellow Las Vegan and former UNLV star Bryson Stott of the Phillies visited with the Henderson team before its game.

“It was incredible,” Henderson manager Ryan Gifford said. “They talked to the kids, and being from the Vegas Valley, they were just amazing to our boys. Came and spent time with them, kind of pumped them up a little bit, signed all their stuff, took selfies with them. That was something really special.

“It was unbelievable. Two amazing baseball players and amazing human beings, knowing the impact they have on these boys and the example they set for them. Super cool.”

The crowds began lining up 10 deep just outside Lamade Stadium hours before the team arrivals. Harper was mobbed wherever he went in the complex, stopping to sign countless autographs and take pictures with fans throughout his time on the grounds.

“This is what it’s all about,” Harper said. “The start of a dream, to get to the Big Leagues. To see the big smiles, laughs. Everyone is happy and ready to go. It’s awesome to see.

“They want to win this game today as much as we want to win (Sunday night). Winning is fun. Let’s not forget that.”

