Baseball

Bryce Harper reads bedtime story to Phillie Phanatic

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 8, 2020 - 4:08 pm
 

Bryce Harper read a bedtime story Wednesday night to the Phillie Phanatic and young Phillies fans who follow the famous furry mascot through social media.

It can be assumed that all lived happily ever after, given the enthusiasm the Las Vegas superstar showed for the assignment.

For starters, he donned his full Phillies uniform: Cap, jersey, pants, eye black.

Take that, Mr. Rogers.

“Like the uni?” Harper asked the Phanatic before flipping open the cover of “The Phillie Phanatic’s Philadelphia Story.”

“I hope all the little kids out there and little adults enjoy this story. I miss you guys; I can’t wait to get back to the Bank (Citizens Bank Park) and hit some homers and win some games.”

As Harper read, the Phanatic, who doesn’t speak, unfurled his tongue and bumped his belly.

In the story, the Phanatic donned a virtual reality helmet that enabled him to go back in time and fly a kite with Ben Franklin, crack the Liberty Bell and attend the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

“It’s really windy in the summertime here in Vegas,” Harper said, looking up from the page, “and I loved flying kites when I was younger.”

If he were wishing that Joe Maddon had flown a kite on the day the Cubs’ manager intentionally walked Harper six times during a 13-inning game, he didn’t mention it.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

Former MVP Andre Dawson deals with coronavirus as a mortician
By Steven Wine The Associated Press

The man consoling mourners and directing his staff at Paradise Memorial Funeral Home might look familiar if he wasn’t wearing a mask. It’s baseball Hall of Famer Andre Dawson.

Minor league baseball prepared to accept cut to 120 affiliates
The minor leagues are prepared to agree to Major League Baseball’s proposal to cut guaranteed affiliations from 160 to 120 next year, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.