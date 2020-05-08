Bryce Harper reads bedtime story to Phillie Phanatic

Las Vegas slugger suits up in full uniform to regale young baseball fans during virus shutdown.

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper watches a video tribute from the dugout before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Bryce Harper read a bedtime story Wednesday night to the Phillie Phanatic and young Phillies fans who follow the famous furry mascot through social media.

It can be assumed that all lived happily ever after, given the enthusiasm the Las Vegas superstar showed for the assignment.

For starters, he donned his full Phillies uniform: Cap, jersey, pants, eye black.

Take that, Mr. Rogers.

“Like the uni?” Harper asked the Phanatic before flipping open the cover of “The Phillie Phanatic’s Philadelphia Story.”

“I hope all the little kids out there and little adults enjoy this story. I miss you guys; I can’t wait to get back to the Bank (Citizens Bank Park) and hit some homers and win some games.”

As Harper read, the Phanatic, who doesn’t speak, unfurled his tongue and bumped his belly.

In the story, the Phanatic donned a virtual reality helmet that enabled him to go back in time and fly a kite with Ben Franklin, crack the Liberty Bell and attend the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

“It’s really windy in the summertime here in Vegas,” Harper said, looking up from the page, “and I loved flying kites when I was younger.”

If he were wishing that Joe Maddon had flown a kite on the day the Cubs’ manager intentionally walked Harper six times during a 13-inning game, he didn’t mention it.

