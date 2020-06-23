Bryce Harper, wife Kayla, reveal baby girl is on her way
Bryce Harper and his wife, Kayla, announced via Instagram on Monday that a baby girl is in their future.
Krew Aron Harper is going to have a sister.
Krew’s dad is Philadelphia Phillies and former Las Vegas High and CSN star Bryce Harper.
The Las Vegas native and his wife welcomed Krew in August.
The Harpers said their second child is due in December.