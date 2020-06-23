105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Baseball

Bryce Harper, wife Kayla, reveal baby girl is on her way

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2020 - 6:56 pm
 

Krew Aron Harper is going to have a sister.

Krew’s dad is Philadelphia Phillies and former Las Vegas High and CSN star Bryce Harper.

Harper, along with his wife, Kayla, announced via Instagram on Monday that a baby girl is in their future.

View this post on Instagram

Girl dad!😍

A post shared by Bryce Harper (@bryceharper3) on

The Las Vegas native and his wife welcomed Krew in August.

The Harpers said their second child is due in December.

MOST READ
1
Bellagio’s plexiglass not in cards for all poker rooms
Bellagio’s plexiglass not in cards for all poker rooms
2
$10K reward offered for arrests in Las Vegas slaying
$10K reward offered for arrests in Las Vegas slaying
3
Circa to be 1st new hotel-casino to open since Lucky Dragon
Circa to be 1st new hotel-casino to open since Lucky Dragon
4
Want to see Las Vegas police body-cam footage? You’ll soon pay $280 per hour
Want to see Las Vegas police body-cam footage? You’ll soon pay $280 per hour
5
CARTOON: Erasing history
CARTOON: Erasing history
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2019, file photo, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media ...
MLB plans 60-game slate, shortest since 1878 as union balks
By Ronald Blum The Associated Press

Major League Baseball plans to unilaterally issue a 60-game schedule for its shortest season since 1878 after the players’ association rejected a negotiated deal of the same length, putting the sport on track for a combative and possibly unhappy return to the field amid the coronavirus pandemic.

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2019, file photo, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media ...
MLB commissioner less confident in playing 2020 season
By Ronald Blum The Associated Press

The commissioner’s office notified the players’ association that it will not proceed with a schedule unless the threat of legal action by the union is resolved.