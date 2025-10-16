Cosmic Baseball bringing upcoming tour to Las Vegas

After a completely sold out 2025 tour, Cosmic Baseball announced it will hit the road again next year, with a stop planned in Las Vegas.

Cosmic Baseball announced it will bring its 2026 tour to Las Vegas. (Cosmic Baseball/Las Vegas Ballpark)

“Flipping America’s favorite pastime on its head with an electrifying, glow-in-the-dark twist,” Cosmic Baseball announced it will hold a game next year at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

As part of the action, fans will have a chance to watch as the Chili Peppers and Glow Mojis take the field under black light.

Described as a spectacle that’s part baseball and part neon-fueled party, the venue says fans can expect “neon uniforms, UV-reactive baseballs and electrifying entertainment.”

Further details on dates and ticketing will be announced at a later date, according to the Las Vegas Ballpark.