Baseball

Cosmic Baseball bringing upcoming tour to Las Vegas

Cosmic Baseball announced it will bring its 2026 tour to Las Vegas. (Cosmic Baseball/Las Vegas Ballpark)
Cosmic Baseball announced it will bring its 2026 tour to Las Vegas. (Cosmic Baseball/Las Vegas Ballpark)
Cosmic Baseball announced it will bring its 2026 tour to Las Vegas. (Cosmic Baseball/Las Vegas Ballpark)
Cosmic Baseball announced it will bring its 2026 tour to Las Vegas. (Cosmic Baseball/Las Vegas Ballpark)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2025 - 9:19 am
 

After a completely sold out 2025 tour, Cosmic Baseball announced it will hit the road again next year, with a stop planned in Las Vegas.

“Flipping America’s favorite pastime on its head with an electrifying, glow-in-the-dark twist,” Cosmic Baseball announced it will hold a game next year at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

As part of the action, fans will have a chance to watch as the Chili Peppers and Glow Mojis take the field under black light.

Described as a spectacle that’s part baseball and part neon-fueled party, the venue says fans can expect “neon uniforms, UV-reactive baseballs and electrifying entertainment.”

Further details on dates and ticketing will be announced at a later date, according to the Las Vegas Ballpark.

MORE STORIES