57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Baseball

Cubs’ Kris Bryant loses service-time grievance, sources say

By Jay Cohen The Associated Press
January 29, 2020 - 10:21 am
 

CHICAGO — Kris Bryant has lost his service-time grievance against the Chicago Cubs, providing some clarity for the team and the All-Star third baseman with spring training on the horizon.

Two people with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed the decision on Wednesday. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because arbitrator Mark Irvings had not announced his ruling.

The grievance had hovered over Chicago throughout its quiet offseason. The decision means the 28-year-old Bryant has two years left before he is eligible for free agency, instead of becoming a free agent after the 2020 season.

Now that Bryant’s status is settled, the Cubs might decide to trade the 2016 National League MVP for financial flexibility and an injection of talent for their sagging minor league system. They also could keep the talented slugger in hopes of winning the wide-open NL Central for the third time in five years.

Bryant, who was a standout at Bonanza High, is slated to make $18.6 million this season after he avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year contract on Jan. 10. ESPN was the first to report the arbitrator’s decision.

Bryant starred at the University of San Diego before he was selected by Chicago with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2013 amateur draft.

He rocketed through the Cubs’ farm system and made his major league debut on April 17, 2015. In his grievance, the Las Vegas native contended he was held in the minors in a deliberate effort to delay his free-agent eligibility and that delay violated baseball’s collective bargaining agreement.

Bryant hit .275 with 26 homers and 99 RBIs in his first season, helping Chicago make the playoffs for the first time since 2008 and winning the NL Rookie of the Year award. He blasted 39 homers and scored an NL-high 121 runs in 2016, leading the Cubs to their first World Series championship since 1908.

Bryant batted .282 with 31 homers, 77 RBIs and 108 runs in 2019, but Chicago finished third in the division and missed the playoffs. He was hampered by right knee soreness for part of the summer, and then missed the end of the season with a sprained right ankle.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Orange Coast College head baseball coach John Altobelli. (Orange Coast College via AP)
California college baseball coach dies in crash that killed Bryant
The Associated Press

John Altobelli, the longtime baseball coach at Orange Coast College, was killed along with his wife and daughter in the helicopter crash Sunday that also took the lives of retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and Bryant’s daughter, Gianna.

FILE - In this July 9, 2011, file photo, New York Yankees' Derek Jeter smiles as he speaks abou ...
Derek Jeter, Larry Walker elected to baseball Hall of Fame
By Ronald Blum The Associated Press

Derek Jeter came within one vote of being a unanimous pick for the Hall of Fame while Larry Walker also earned baseball’s highest honor on Tuesday.

New York Mets manager, Carlos Beltran, center, poses for a picture with general manager Brodie ...
Carlos Beltran out as Mets manager after sign-stealing scandal
By Mike Fitzpatrick The Associated Press

Carlos Beltrán is out as manager of the New York Mets, the latest fallout from the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal that has rocked Major League Baseball.

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora waits for the start ...
Red Sox fire Alex Cora amid MLB sign stealing investigation
By Jimmy Golen The Associated Press

He was the bench coach for the Houston Astros when they won the 2017 World Series and led Boston to the title the following year in his first season as manager.

Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch speaks during a news conference for baseball's World Series Mon ...
Astros fire manager, GM after MLB suspension
By Ronald Blum and Kristie Rieken The Associated Press

Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired Monday after the pair were suspended by Major League Baseball for the team’s sign-stealing during Houston’s run to the 2017 World Series title and during the 2018 season.

Chicago Cubs Kris Bryant in a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Thu ...
Kris Bryant agrees to 1-year contract with Cubs
By Andrew Seligman The Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs and star third baseman Kris Bryant avoided arbitration, agreeing to an $18.6 million, one-year contract on Friday, a person familiar with the situation said.