Dodgers games to be broadcast in Spanish on Las Vegas radio

Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers Shelby Miller and Noah Syndergaard (43) warm up during the first day of spring training baseball workouts for Dodgers pitchers and catchers in Phoenix, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Las Vegas Hispanic fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers now can keep up with the MLB team on local radio.

The Latino Media Network will broadcast Dodgers games in Spanish on KISF 103.5 FM in Las Vegas, the network announced Tuesday. The broadcasts will originate from the flagship Los Angeles radio station KTNQ 1020 AM, with Las Vegas and Fresno, California, being added to the network’s reach.

The two new markets bolster three million Hispanic residents.

“As a lifelong Latina Dodgers fan, this collaboration is a dream come true,” LMN founder Stephanie Valencia said in a statement. “There is arguably no more dedicated Latino fan base to any other team in the MLB than Latinos to Los Doyers. KTNQ is still how thousands of Latino families listen to Dodger baseball.”

About 34 percent of the population in Las Vegas is Hispanic, with more than 50 percent in Fresno and 48 percent in Los Angeles, according to LMN, citing U.S. Census Bureau data.

“I am proud that KTNQ will continue to broadcast Dodgers games to the strong and growing Latino community in Los Angeles and now in Fresno, Las Vegas and beyond,” KTNQ general manager Javier Ortiz said.

