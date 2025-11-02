Dodgers win World Series, outlast Blue Jays in 11 innings in classic Game 7

Will Smith homered in the 11th inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 on Saturday to win consecutive World Series titles.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Miguel Rojas celebrates after a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning in Game 7 of baseball's World Series, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Toronto. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Members of the Toronto Blue Jays cheer after a double by Ernie Clement during the eighth inning in Game 7 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Toronto. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy (13) celebrates his solo home run with Teoscar Hernández during the eighth inning of Game 7 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Toronto, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts, from left, Max Muncy, Miguel Rojas and Freddie Freeman stand on the field during the eighth inning in Game 7 of baseball's World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Toronto. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy hits a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning in Game 7 of baseball's World Series in Toronto on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Miguel Rojas celebrates his home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning in Game 7 of baseball's World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Toronto. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Toronto Blue Jays' Ernie Clement reacts after hitting a double against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning in Game 7 of baseball's World Series in Toronto on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., left, and Trey Yesavage celebrate a double play against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning in Game 7 of baseball's World Series, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Toronto. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Miguel Rojas connects for a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning in Game 7 of baseball's World Series, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Toronto. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto celebrates the end of the 10th inning in Game 7 of baseball's World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Toronto. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith connects for a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the 11th inning in Game 7 of baseball's World Series, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Toronto. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

TORONTO — Will Smith homered in the 11th inning after Miguel Rojas connected for a tying drive in the ninth, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 in Game 7 on Saturday night to become the first team in a quarter century to win consecutive World Series titles.

Los Angeles overcame 3-0 and 4-2 deficits and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth to become the first repeat champion since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees, and the first from the National League since the 1975 and ‘76 Cincinnati Reds.

Smith hit a 2-0 slider off Shane Bieber into the Blue Jays’ bullpen, giving the Dodgers their first lead of the night.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who threw 96 pitches in the Dodgers win on Friday, escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth and pitched 2 2/3 innings for his third win on the Series.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.