Dodgers win World Series, outlast Blue Jays in 11 innings in classic Game 7
Will Smith homered in the 11th inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 on Saturday to win consecutive World Series titles.
TORONTO — Will Smith homered in the 11th inning after Miguel Rojas connected for a tying drive in the ninth, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 in Game 7 on Saturday night to become the first team in a quarter century to win consecutive World Series titles.
Los Angeles overcame 3-0 and 4-2 deficits and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth to become the first repeat champion since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees, and the first from the National League since the 1975 and ‘76 Cincinnati Reds.
Smith hit a 2-0 slider off Shane Bieber into the Blue Jays’ bullpen, giving the Dodgers their first lead of the night.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who threw 96 pitches in the Dodgers win on Friday, escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth and pitched 2 2/3 innings for his third win on the Series.
