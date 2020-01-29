64°F
Dusty Baker reaches deal to become Astros manager, source says

By Kristie Rieken The Associated Press
January 29, 2020 - 2:31 pm
 

HOUSTON — Dusty Baker has reached an agreement to be the manager of the Houston Astros, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not yet been announced.

The 70-year-old Baker became the oldest manager in the big leagues. He takes over from AJ Hinch, who was fired Jan. 13 just an hour after he was suspended for the season by Major League Baseball for his role in Houston’s sign-stealing scandal.

Baker’s hiring was a sign the AL champions wanted to add a veteran presence to a franchise reeling from the dismissal of Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow. Baker has 22 years of managerial experience, starting in 1993 with the San Francisco Giants.

A three-time National League Manager of the Year, Baker last managed the Washington Nationals, who let him go after a 97-65 season in 2017.

