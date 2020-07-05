100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Baseball

Ex-MLB pitcher Tyson Brummett, 3 others die in small plane crash in Utah

The Associated Press
July 4, 2020 - 7:35 pm
 

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher and three others died in a plane crash in rural Utah.

Ex-pitcher Tyson Brummett, 35, of Salt Lake City, was flying the small plane, which left from the South Valley Regional Airport in West Jordan and crashed near Box Elder Peak in American Fork Canyon just before 8 a.m. Friday, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

A witness said the plane went into a downward corkscrew motion as it crashed.

Philadelphia TV station WPVI reports all four people on board did not survive.

The passengers were identified as Elaine W. Blackhurst, 60, her husband, Douglas Robinson Blackhurst, 62; and their nephew Alex Blackhurst Ruegner, 35. The three were from Riverton, Utah.

“The Phillies organization sends heartfelt condolences to the family of and friends of former pitcher Tyson Brummett, along with three members of the Ruegner and Blackhurst families, who tragically passed away in a plane crash yesterday morning,” the team said in a statement released Saturday.

Brummett was drafted by the Phillies in 2007 out of UCLA.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the crash.

MOST READ
1
Bellagio sportsbook error may be largest past post loss in Vegas history
Bellagio sportsbook error may be largest past post loss in Vegas history
2
Las Vegas resort pools packed with little fear of pandemic
Las Vegas resort pools packed with little fear of pandemic
3
Las Vegas Strip crowds expected for Fourth of July holiday weekend
Las Vegas Strip crowds expected for Fourth of July holiday weekend
4
Station Casinos president Richard Haskins dies in watercraft accident
Station Casinos president Richard Haskins dies in watercraft accident
5
Las Vegas teen tweets about facing coronavirus to raise awareness
Las Vegas teen tweets about facing coronavirus to raise awareness
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Oct. 25, 2017, file photo, the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers play in Game ...
All-Star Game canceled, Dodgers awarded 2022 game
By Beth Harris The Associated Press

The game scheduled for July 14 was canceled Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Dodger Stadium was awarded the 2022 Midsummer Classic. The 2021 game is set for Atlanta’s Truist Park, home of the Braves since 2017.

 
Las Vegas Aviators’ season canceled
By / RJ

Minor League Baseball was forced to call off its season Tuesday after MLB said it wouldn’t be providing players this year.

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, and Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard (2) chase the b ...
Lines posted on NBA games, MLB opener
By / RJ

Four sportsbooks posted spreads and totals on the first three days of the NBA restart, and the Westgate put a line on the reported MLB opener.